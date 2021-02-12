CMO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Now

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) is -0.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.97 and a high of $8.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.38% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.76, the stock is 2.30% and 0.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 1.33% off its SMA200. CMO registered -30.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.84.

The stock witnessed a 3.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.41%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $532.80M and $270.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.35. Profit margin for the company is -61.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.39% and -31.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $37.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -284.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -46.80% in year-over-year returns.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO), with 2.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.18% while institutional investors hold 83.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.70M, and float is at 94.11M with Short Float at 4.39%. Institutions hold 81.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.48 million shares valued at $101.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.12% of the CMO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.19 million shares valued at $57.27 million to account for 10.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 7.79 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $43.8 million, while Paradice Investment Management, LLC holds 6.34% of the shares totaling 6.11 million with a market value of $34.36 million.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bernard John L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bernard John L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $4.95 per share for a total of $49500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that REINSCH PHILLIP A (President & CEO) bought a total of 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $9.50 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the CMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Bernard John L (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $4.81 for $72128.0. The insider now directly holds 104,319 shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO).

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -20.79% down over the past 12 months. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -13.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.82.