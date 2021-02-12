CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

336 institutions hold shares in CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 103.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.90M, and float is at 134.50M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 102.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.57 million shares valued at $346.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the CNO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.28 million shares valued at $228.98 million to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 11.11 million shares representing 7.99% and valued at over $178.18 million, while Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds 5.23% of the shares totaling 7.27 million with a market value of $161.69 million.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is 3.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.79 and a high of $23.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.81% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.00, the stock is 0.80% and 1.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 27.99% off its SMA200. CNO registered 17.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.17.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.26%, and is 1.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $3.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.25 and Fwd P/E is 10.69. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.66% and -4.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNO Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $888.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 236.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.80% in year-over-year returns.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLINE JOHN R, the company’s SVP & Chief Acctg Officer. SEC filings show that KLINE JOHN R sold 26,313 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $23.18 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59097.0 shares.

CNO Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Baude Bruce K. (EVP, Chief Ops & Tech Officer) sold a total of 40,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $22.30 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Zimpfer Matthew J. (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 36,780 shares at an average price of $21.48 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 159,959 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO).

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading -4.36% down over the past 12 months. Assurant Inc. (AIZ) is -4.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.42.