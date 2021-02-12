Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) makes -1.72% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) is -0.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.75 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGNT stock was last observed hovering at around $30.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.89% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.36% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.75, the stock is -3.50% and -3.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -3.50% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.03.

The stock witnessed a N/-5.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.21% over the week.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $442.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 166.20. Distance from 52-week low is 25.26% and -21.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognyte Software Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $14.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.30% in year-over-year returns.