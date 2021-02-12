CohBar Inc. (CWBR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) is 41.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CWBR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 37.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.89, the stock is 11.32% and 27.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 18.31% off its SMA200. CWBR registered 0.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5726 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2658.

The stock witnessed a 31.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.00%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 11.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 122.35% and -55.53% from its 52-week high.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CohBar Inc. (CWBR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CohBar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in CohBar Inc. (CWBR), with 14.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.48% while institutional investors hold 16.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.20M, and float is at 43.77M with Short Float at 6.56%. Institutions hold 12.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.35 million shares valued at $1.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.20% of the CWBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.9 million shares valued at $0.85 million to account for 1.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.54 million shares representing 0.88% and valued at over $0.72 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at CohBar Inc. (CWBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Petkevich Misha, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Petkevich Misha bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 03 at a price of $1.02 per share for a total of $11220.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

CohBar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Petkevich Misha (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $1.00 per share for $6000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the CWBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Cundy Kenneth C (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $19000.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of CohBar Inc. (CWBR).

CohBar Inc. (CWBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -30.07% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.65.