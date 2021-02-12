Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CRHC) is 7.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $11.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRHC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $11.24, the stock is 3.69% and 7.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 9.47% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.19.

The stock witnessed a 5.15% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.00%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 16.48% and -1.92% from its 52-week high.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) Analyst Forecasts

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC), with institutional investors hold 0.16% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Periscope Capital Inc. with over 1.22 million shares valued at $12.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.47% of the CRHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. with 0.22 million shares valued at $2.27 million to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighTower Advisors, LLC which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.22% and valued at over $1.87 million, while Gabelli & Co. Investment Advisers, Inc. holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $1.63 million.