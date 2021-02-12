Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

679 institutions hold shares in Comerica Incorporated (CMA), with 1.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 81.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.00M, and float is at 137.69M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 81.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.1 million shares valued at $577.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.85% of the CMA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.79 million shares valued at $658.39 million to account for 8.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.4 million shares representing 6.04% and valued at over $321.39 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 7.51 million with a market value of $419.42 million.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is 10.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.28 and a high of $66.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMA stock was last observed hovering at around $63.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.91% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -13.87% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.49, the stock is -0.30% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 38.33% off its SMA200. CMA registered -1.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.04.

The stock witnessed a -3.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.91%, and is -3.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has around 7467 employees, a market worth around $8.66B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.72 and Fwd P/E is 12.46. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.25% and -6.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comerica Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.33 with sales reaching $720.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Comerica Incorporated (CMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McKinney Cassandra M., the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that McKinney Cassandra M. sold 4,643 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $62.23 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5658.0 shares.

Comerica Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that OBERG JAY K. (EVP – Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $53.69 per share for $80535.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32708.0 shares of the CMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, Ortiz Mauricio A (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 900 shares at an average price of $39.97 for $35973.0. The insider now directly holds 4,593 shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA).

Comerica Incorporated (CMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -5.84% down over the past 12 months. KeyCorp (KEY) is -4.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.07% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.