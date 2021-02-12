Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) up 106.31% since start of the year

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) is 106.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $15.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHCI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.54, the stock is 68.40% and 91.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 135.86% off its SMA200. CHCI registered 183.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.85.

The stock witnessed a 102.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.51%, and is 87.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.66% over the week and 12.93% over the month.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $51.60M and $31.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.81. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 516.98% and -58.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.30% this year.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI), with 5.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.27% while institutional investors hold 15.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.08M, and float is at 2.18M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 4.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.18% of the CHCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.35 million to account for 1.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bailard, Inc. which holds 28751.0 shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $91140.0, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 22200.0 with a market value of $54612.0.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUERNSEY DAVID M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GUERNSEY DAVID M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $35000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62145.0 shares.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that GUERNSEY DAVID M (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $3.00 per share for $30000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72145.0 shares of the CHCI stock.