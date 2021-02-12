Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) is 9.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.70 and a high of $31.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CORT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.09% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -79.19% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.67, the stock is -0.46% and 6.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 50.98% off its SMA200. CORT registered 111.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.10.

The stock witnessed a 6.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.15%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has around 206 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $356.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.25 and Fwd P/E is 32.58. Profit margin for the company is 30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.57% and -8.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $87.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Top Institutional Holders

309 institutions hold shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), with 11.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.76% while institutional investors hold 86.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.73M, and float is at 104.32M with Short Float at 10.86%. Institutions hold 77.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.55 million shares valued at $406.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.38% of the CORT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.73 million shares valued at $204.19 million to account for 10.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 9.34 million shares representing 8.04% and valued at over $244.37 million, while Ingalls & Snyder holds 6.29% of the shares totaling 7.3 million with a market value of $191.03 million.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lyon Joseph Douglas, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Lyon Joseph Douglas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $29.18 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Swisher Daniel N JR (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $28.74 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CORT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Lyon Joseph Douglas (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $26.13 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT).

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.16% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -10.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.94% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.67.