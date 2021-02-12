Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) Volatility At 6.98%, Should You Add A Position?

260 institutions hold shares in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA), with 5.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.32% while institutional investors hold 85.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.52M, and float is at 68.74M with Short Float at 7.06%. Institutions hold 79.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 7.23 million shares valued at $130.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.63% of the DRNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.03 million shares valued at $132.95 million to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.9 million shares representing 6.52% and valued at over $88.08 million, while Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 4.08 million with a market value of $73.4 million.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) is 18.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $28.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.8% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.76% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.19, the stock is 6.39% and 9.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 19.48% off its SMA200. DRNA registered 19.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.42.

The stock witnessed a 8.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.58%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $130.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -88.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.89% and -8.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.20%).

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $67.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 697.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 849.90% in year-over-year returns.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weissman James B, the company’s Chief Operating Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Weissman James B sold 7,156 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $26.99 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20904.0 shares.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Brown Bob D (Chief Scientific Ofr., EVP R&D) sold a total of 8,312 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21517.0 shares of the DRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Paglia Regina M. (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 4,431 shares at an average price of $24.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA).

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -4.23% down over the past 12 months. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is 108.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.09.