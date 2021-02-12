Duos Technologies Group Inc. (DUOT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

11 institutions hold shares in Duos Technologies Group Inc. (DUOT), with 890.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 25.21% while institutional investors hold 43.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.53M, and float is at 2.54M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 32.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 0.45 million shares valued at $1.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.89% of the DUOT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bard Associates Inc. with 0.24 million shares valued at $0.91 million to account for 12.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Overbrook Management Corp which holds 52252.0 shares representing 2.64% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Worth Venture Partners, LLC holds 1.23% of the shares totaling 24277.0 with a market value of $92323.0.

Duos Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) is 46.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $7.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DUOT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.67% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.20, the stock is 19.20% and 30.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 11.71% at the moment leaves the stock 37.71% off its SMA200. DUOT registered -11.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.33.

The stock witnessed a 27.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.97%, and is 25.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.53% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

Duos Technologies Group Inc. (DUOT) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $20.71M and $10.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.18% and -13.29% from its 52-week high.

Duos Technologies Group Inc. (DUOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duos Technologies Group Inc. (DUOT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duos Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $3.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.60% in year-over-year returns.

Duos Technologies Group Inc. (DUOT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Duos Technologies Group Inc. (DUOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.