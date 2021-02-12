East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 30.45% Change This Year

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is 30.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.55 and a high of $67.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EWBC stock was last observed hovering at around $66.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.19% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -14.05% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $66.15, the stock is 5.34% and 19.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 60.53% off its SMA200. EWBC registered 36.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.52.

The stock witnessed a 7.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.19%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $9.39B and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.65 and Fwd P/E is 12.97. Profit margin for the company is 37.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.35% and -2.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

East West Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.18 with sales reaching $352.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Top Institutional Holders

484 institutions hold shares in East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 92.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.50M, and float is at 140.52M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 91.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.89 million shares valued at $422.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.11% of the EWBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 12.02 million shares valued at $393.46 million to account for 8.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.67 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $591.9 million, while Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 7.46% of the shares totaling 10.56 million with a market value of $345.76 million.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIU JACK C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIU JACK C sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $62.61 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20166.0 shares.

East West Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 9,074 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $49.45 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36720.0 shares of the EWBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, LIU JACK C (Director) disposed off 2,130 shares at an average price of $44.50 for $94785.0. The insider now directly holds 22,166 shares of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading 88.76% up over the past 12 months. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is 7.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.26% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.