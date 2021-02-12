Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Volatility At 1.56%, Should You Add A Position?

1,695 institutions hold shares in Ecolab Inc. (ECL), with 1.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 88.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 285.40M, and float is at 283.91M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 88.36% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.68 million shares valued at $4.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.59% of the ECL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.47 million shares valued at $4.21 billion to account for 6.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.94 million shares representing 3.83% and valued at over $2.19 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 7.5 million with a market value of $1.5 billion.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is 0.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.60 and a high of $231.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ECL stock was last observed hovering at around $215.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.77% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -18.25% lower than the price target low of $183.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $216.40, the stock is 2.04% and -0.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 5.32% off its SMA200. ECL registered 4.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $214.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $206.31.

The stock witnessed a -3.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.96%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has around 50200 employees, a market worth around $60.42B and $12.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.22 and Fwd P/E is 40.58. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.68% and -6.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecolab Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.25 with sales reaching $3.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Ecolab Inc. (ECL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simermeyer Elizabeth A, the company’s EVP & PRES – HC & LIFE SCI. SEC filings show that Simermeyer Elizabeth A sold 515 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $221.38 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7827.0 shares.

Ecolab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Charton Jerome (EVP – GLOBAL REGIONS) sold a total of 1,749 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $222.48 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1339.0 shares of the ECL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Wyant Jill S (EVP – INNOV & TRANSF) disposed off 6,910 shares at an average price of $223.58 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 11,308 shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NewMarket Corporation (NEU) that is trading -4.01% down over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is 12.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.