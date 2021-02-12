Edison International (EIX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

833 institutions hold shares in Edison International (EIX), with 219.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 91.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 378.51M, and float is at 378.12M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 90.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.22 million shares valued at $2.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.42% of the EIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.27 million shares valued at $2.15 billion to account for 9.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 27.52 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $1.4 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 15.4 million with a market value of $782.96 million.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is -7.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.63 and a high of $78.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EIX stock was last observed hovering at around $58.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.15% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 11.61% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.34, the stock is -1.67% and -4.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 1.69% off its SMA200. EIX registered -24.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.41.

The stock witnessed a -6.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.98%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Edison International (EIX) has around 12937 employees, a market worth around $22.17B and $13.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.41 and Fwd P/E is 12.77. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.72% and -26.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Edison International (EIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edison International (EIX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edison International quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.2 with sales reaching $3.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 368.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Edison International (EIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Peter J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taylor Peter J. sold 230 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $56.91 per share for a total of $13089.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15183.0 shares.

Edison International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Taylor Peter J. (Director) sold a total of 230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $55.33 per share for $12726.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15413.0 shares of the EIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Taylor Peter J. (Director) disposed off 230 shares at an average price of $56.16 for $12917.0. The insider now directly holds 12,817 shares of Edison International (EIX).

Edison International (EIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -10.81% down over the past 12 months. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is -11.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.04.