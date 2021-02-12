Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) up 33.72% since start of the year

Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) is 33.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $6.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVOK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 61.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.45, the stock is 17.41% and 19.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -9.69% at the moment leaves the stock -0.06% off its SMA200. EVOK registered 141.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7452 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8407.

The stock witnessed a 27.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.50%, and is 16.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.41% over the week and 11.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 336.71% and -43.10% from its 52-week high.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evoke Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $840k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.90% this year.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.92% while institutional investors hold 15.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.15M, and float is at 22.43M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 14.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.03 million shares valued at $4.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.92% of the EVOK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.19 million shares valued at $0.48 million to account for 0.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.58% and valued at over $0.72 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.53% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.36 million.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gonyer David A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Gonyer David A sold 23,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $70425.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Evoke Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Gonyer David A (President and CEO) sold a total of 48,046 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $2.90 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the EVOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, D’Onofrio Matthew J (Exec VP, Chief Bus. Officer) disposed off 40,357 shares at an average price of $2.91 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 283,997 shares of Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK).

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) that is trading -18.78% down over the past 12 months. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) is -52.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.72% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.