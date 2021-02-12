Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

74 institutions hold shares in Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.68% while institutional investors hold 38.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.89M, and float is at 30.91M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 37.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.69 million shares valued at $3.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.26% of the XAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.51 million shares valued at $3.15 million to account for 4.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 1.2 million shares representing 3.73% and valued at over $2.51 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 3.50% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $4.49 million.

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) is 0.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $12.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XAN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.67% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -0.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is -1.16% and 0.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 42.48% off its SMA200. XAN registered -67.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0245 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8890.

The stock witnessed a -0.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.62%, and is 3.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 21.73. Distance from 52-week low is 323.16% and -67.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exantas Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $9.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 274.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.00% in year-over-year returns.

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jesberger Jaclyn, the company’s SVP, CLO & Secretary. SEC filings show that Jesberger Jaclyn bought 9,940 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $2.53 per share for a total of $25148.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17940.0 shares.

Exantas Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Jesberger Jaclyn (SVP, CLO & Secretary) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $2.48 per share for $19840.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8000.0 shares of the XAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, BRYANT DAVID J (SVP, CFO & Treas.) acquired 4,200 shares at an average price of $17.96 for $75448.0. The insider now directly holds 105,356 shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN).