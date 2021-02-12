Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

87 institutions hold shares in Exicure Inc. (XCUR), with 20.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.33% while institutional investors hold 60.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.23M, and float is at 66.88M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 46.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited with over 7.34 million shares valued at $12.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.54% of the XCUR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Abingworth, LLP with 6.98 million shares valued at $12.21 million to account for 15.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 4.04 million shares representing 9.11% and valued at over $7.07 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.55% of the shares totaling 3.35 million with a market value of $5.93 million.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) is 48.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $3.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XCUR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 56.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.62, the stock is 13.15% and 31.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -6.43% at the moment leaves the stock 23.19% off its SMA200. XCUR registered 8.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0615 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9237.

The stock witnessed a 16.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.96%, and is 13.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.83% over the week and 9.22% over the month.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $226.58M and $16.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 173.69% and -20.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.10%).

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exicure Inc. (XCUR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exicure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $2.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,363.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 696.80% in year-over-year returns.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Exicure Inc. (XCUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AURASENSE LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AURASENSE LLC sold 10,195 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $2.83 per share for a total of $28852.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.26 million shares.

Exicure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Mirkin Chad A. (Director) sold a total of 10,195 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $2.83 per share for $28852.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.26 million shares of the XCUR stock.