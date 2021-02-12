Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 28.32% Change This Year

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) is 28.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.79 and a high of $23.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FANH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $123.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.57% off the consensus price target high of $148.07 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 84.35% higher than the price target low of $98.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.45, the stock is 2.53% and 11.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51138.0 and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -12.07% off its SMA200. FANH registered -32.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.69.

The stock witnessed a 15.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.46%, and is 6.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) has around 4746 employees, a market worth around $980.92M and $529.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.05. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.04% and -33.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fanhua Inc. (FANH) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fanhua Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Fanhua Inc. (FANH), with 398.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 29.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.70M, and float is at 39.32M with Short Float at 7.62%. Institutions hold 29.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of America Corporation with over 2.42 million shares valued at $29.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.14% of the FANH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 2.22 million shares valued at $37.12 million to account for 3.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nomura Holdings Inc. which holds 1.99 million shares representing 3.40% and valued at over $33.33 million, while Citigroup Inc. holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $27.89 million.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) that is trading 7.41% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 30.51.