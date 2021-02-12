Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) is -6.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.81 and a high of $38.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLXS stock was last observed hovering at around $34.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.46% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.46% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.77, the stock is -6.42% and -3.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52798.0 and changing -4.04% at the moment leaves the stock 47.58% off its SMA200. FLXS registered 109.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.28.

The stock witnessed a -9.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.74%, and is -4.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) has around 636 employees, a market worth around $231.36M and $388.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 319.59% and -14.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.70%).

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS), with 419.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.94% while institutional investors hold 60.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.25M, and float is at 6.59M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 56.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 0.98 million shares valued at $34.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.87% of the FLXS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.58 million shares valued at $13.91 million to account for 8.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. which holds 0.44 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $10.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $7.78 million.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kaness Matthew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kaness Matthew bought 67 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $33.12 per share for a total of $2206.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33727.0 shares.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Kaness Matthew (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $27.28 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33282.0 shares of the FLXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Schmidt Derek P (CFO & COO) acquired 11,135 shares at an average price of $25.46 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 140,017 shares of Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS).

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading 28.96% up over the past 12 months. Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is 134.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.24% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.