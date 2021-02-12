Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Track to Reach $175.00 in a Year

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 9.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.20 and a high of $163.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $161.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.11% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -56.74% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $163.01, the stock is 7.66% and 13.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 23.47% off its SMA200. FTNT registered 38.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.97.

The stock witnessed a 6.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.46%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has around 8075 employees, a market worth around $26.72B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.17 and Fwd P/E is 38.52. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.21% and -0.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.10%).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $677.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.40% in year-over-year returns.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Top Institutional Holders

1,028 institutions hold shares in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), with 26.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.47% while institutional investors hold 85.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.10M, and float is at 135.60M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 71.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.12 million shares valued at $1.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.93% of the FTNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.76 million shares valued at $1.6 billion to account for 6.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.47 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $644.47 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 4.73 million with a market value of $557.64 million.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Xie Michael, the company’s VP, Engineering & CTO. SEC filings show that Xie Michael sold 5,820 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $159.51 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.07 million shares.

Fortinet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Whittle John (VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC) sold a total of 3,577 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $153.83 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Whittle John (VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC) disposed off 2,540 shares at an average price of $151.36 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 0.74% up over the past 12 months. FireEye Inc. (FEYE) is 35.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.