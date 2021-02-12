Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) is 20.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $3.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FURY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.40 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.5% higher than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.74, the stock is 15.65% and 20.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -19.75% off its SMA200. FURY registered -16.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4682 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1294.

The stock witnessed a 27.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.85%, and is 10.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.54% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 65.58% and -55.80% from its 52-week high.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fury Gold Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021..

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY), with 16.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.34% while institutional investors hold 5.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.75M, and float is at 110.77M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 4.78% of the Float.