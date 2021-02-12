Gartner Inc. (IT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) is 13.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.91 and a high of $191.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IT stock was last observed hovering at around $180.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $197.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.49% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.8% higher than the price target low of $183.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $181.53, the stock is 12.14% and 13.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 33.61% off its SMA200. IT registered 19.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $159.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $140.67.

The stock witnessed a 7.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.30%, and is 11.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Gartner Inc. (IT) has around 16724 employees, a market worth around $16.07B and $4.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.18 and Fwd P/E is 44.78. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.03% and -5.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Gartner Inc. (IT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gartner Inc. (IT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gartner Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Gartner Inc. (IT) Top Institutional Holders

700 institutions hold shares in Gartner Inc. (IT), with 2.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.98% while institutional investors hold 97.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.38M, and float is at 86.70M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 94.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.49 million shares valued at $1.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.63% of the IT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Polen Capital Management, LLC with 6.24 million shares valued at $779.83 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.9 million shares representing 6.61% and valued at over $945.81 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 5.65 million with a market value of $705.92 million.

Gartner Inc. (IT) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Gartner Inc. (IT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beck Joseph P., the company’s EVP, Global Technology Sales. SEC filings show that Beck Joseph P. sold 4,127 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $158.92 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6423.0 shares.

Gartner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Diliberto Michael Patrick (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 7,074 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $159.23 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5130.0 shares of the IT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Dawkins Alwyn (EVP, Global Business Sales) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $156.30 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 36,015 shares of Gartner Inc. (IT).

Gartner Inc. (IT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) that is 6.10% higher over the past 12 months. Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) is 0.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.