GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 23.66% Change This Year

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) is 23.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.23 and a high of $6.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLOG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -31.43% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.60, the stock is -1.57% and 11.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 36.03% off its SMA200. GLOG registered -18.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4879 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3591.

The stock witnessed a -14.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.69%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 10.86% over the month.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $433.96M and $663.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.28. Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.28% and -29.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GasLog Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $182.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -394.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), with 14.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.34% while institutional investors hold 25.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.16M, and float is at 43.65M with Short Float at 13.80%. Institutions hold 21.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 6.65 million shares valued at $18.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.00% of the GLOG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.41 million shares valued at $9.23 million to account for 3.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.87 million shares representing 1.97% and valued at over $6.97 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.44% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $3.71 million.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -3.13% down over the past 12 months. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is -35.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.64% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.