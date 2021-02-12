Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Is Up 10.82% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) is 10.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.78 and a high of $24.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GATO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.41% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.41% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.44, the stock is 6.84% and 27.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 45.71% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.50.

The stock witnessed a 10.74% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.98%, and is 10.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 14.44% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 12.45. Distance from 52-week low is 149.83% and -39.83% from its 52-week high.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gatos Silver Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04.The EPS is expected to shrink by -224.20% this year.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO), with 548.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 70.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.03M, and float is at 34.06M with Short Float at 2.30%. Institutions hold 69.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.88 million shares valued at $115.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the GATO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan with 6.21 million shares valued at $80.85 million to account for 10.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 2.14 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $27.94 million, while Exor Investments (UK) LLP holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $24.83 million.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hanneman Karl L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hanneman Karl L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $9.70 per share for a total of $97000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Gatos Silver Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that Stairs Janice (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $7.00 per share for $70000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10729.0 shares of the GATO stock.