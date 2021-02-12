GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) on Track to Reach $31.48 in a Year

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) is -1.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.92 and a high of $32.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $31.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.66% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -64.4% lower than the price target low of $17.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.82, the stock is -3.48% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 28.94% off its SMA200. GFL registered a gain of 41.83% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.69.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.20%, and is -6.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 141.78% and -10.64% from its 52-week high.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021..

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), with 11.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.44% while institutional investors hold 74.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 314.30M, and float is at 239.47M with Short Float at 3.66%. Institutions hold 72.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 62.61 million shares valued at $1.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.92% of the GFL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 50.82 million shares valued at $1.08 billion to account for 16.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 10.8 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $229.62 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 5.7 million with a market value of $166.28 million.