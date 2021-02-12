Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) on Track to Reach $10.57 in a Year

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -9.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $16.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -54.97% lower than the price target low of $5.73 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.88, the stock is 0.10% and -5.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 21.25% off its SMA200. GOL registered -46.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.85.

The stock witnessed a -2.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.73%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 15083 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $1.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 158.57. Profit margin for the company is -68.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 380.00% and -47.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $381.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -65.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), with institutional investors hold 15.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 177.00M, and float is at 132.44M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 15.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with over 2.31 million shares valued at $14.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.68% of the GOL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 1.52 million shares valued at $9.26 million to account for 1.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.46 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $14.34 million, while Capital International Ltd /ca/ holds 0.85% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $7.11 million.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -28.17% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is -28.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.73% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.