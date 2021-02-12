Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) Volatility At 7.37%, Should You Add A Position?

8 institutions hold shares in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP), with 16.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.09% while institutional investors hold 5.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.04M, and float is at 10.13M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 2.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.62 million shares valued at $1.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.39% of the HAPP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 88966.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Marshall Wace LLP which holds 78919.0 shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $0.14 million, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 46551.0 with a market value of $82395.0.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) is 26.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $5.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAPP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.9% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is 10.53% and 18.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 4.24% off its SMA200. HAPP registered -33.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0061 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9755.

The stock witnessed a -2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.11%, and is 5.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $62.38M and $55.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.73. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.33% and -57.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.60% this year.