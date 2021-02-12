HCI Group Inc. (HCI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

185 institutions hold shares in HCI Group Inc. (HCI), with 1.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.21% while institutional investors hold 81.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.36M, and float is at 6.41M with Short Float at 6.13%. Institutions hold 63.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.05 million shares valued at $55.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.21% of the HCI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.53 million shares valued at $26.18 million to account for 6.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.44 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over $21.83 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $14.41 million.

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE: HCI) is 11.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.61 and a high of $62.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCI stock was last observed hovering at around $58.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.18% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.18% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.09, the stock is 2.95% and 7.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 73763.0 and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 16.40% off its SMA200. HCI registered 26.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.79.

The stock witnessed a 6.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.32%, and is 2.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

HCI Group Inc. (HCI) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $476.34M and $266.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.49 and Fwd P/E is 17.34. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.77% and -7.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

HCI Group Inc. (HCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HCI Group Inc. (HCI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HCI Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $68.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

HCI Group Inc. (HCI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at HCI Group Inc. (HCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Watts Susan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Watts Susan bought 274 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $53.23 per share for a total of $14584.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3566.0 shares.

HCI Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Watts Susan (Director) bought a total of 290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $52.58 per share for $15248.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3292.0 shares of the HCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Graham Andrew L. (GC/Corporate Secretary) acquired 90 shares at an average price of $51.43 for $4628.0. The insider now directly holds 3,115 shares of HCI Group Inc. (HCI).

HCI Group Inc. (HCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) that is trading -2.51% down over the past 12 months. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is 40.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.54.