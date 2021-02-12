Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

354 institutions hold shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), with 13.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.89% while institutional investors hold 88.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.20M, and float is at 117.29M with Short Float at 4.70%. Institutions hold 79.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 20.51 million shares valued at $956.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.58% of the HLF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 18.4 million shares valued at $858.34 million to account for 13.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 10.85 million shares representing 8.24% and valued at over $521.17 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.62% of the shares totaling 10.02 million with a market value of $467.6 million.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is 17.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.73 and a high of $59.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLF stock was last observed hovering at around $58.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.45% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 14.15% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.66, the stock is 8.78% and 12.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 19.09% off its SMA200. HLF registered 39.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.09.

The stock witnessed a 12.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.93%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $7.56B and $5.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.83 and Fwd P/E is 12.52. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.32% and -3.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.30%).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $1.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.70% in year-over-year returns.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEZZULLO DAVID, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that PEZZULLO DAVID sold 34,683 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $57.75 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that DeSimone John (President) sold a total of 6,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $59.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66805.0 shares of the HLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, DeSimone John (President) disposed off 65,416 shares at an average price of $56.00 for $3.66 million. The insider now directly holds 72,985 shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 49.82% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.54% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.49.