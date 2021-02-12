Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

211 institutions hold shares in Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC), with 2.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.12% while institutional investors hold 31.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.62M, and float is at 112.33M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 31.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd with over 2.8 million shares valued at $32.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.44% of the HTGC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.4 million shares valued at $27.81 million to account for 2.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sound Income Strategies, LLC which holds 2.14 million shares representing 1.87% and valued at over $30.84 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $23.89 million.

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is 6.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.41 and a high of $16.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTGC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $14.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -28.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.41, the stock is 1.26% and 5.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 27.54% off its SMA200. HTGC registered 2.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.52.

The stock witnessed a 5.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.63%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $282.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.23 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Distance from 52-week low is 184.79% and -5.36% from its 52-week high.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hercules Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $70.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Foster Carol L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Foster Carol L bought 3,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $12.99 per share for a total of $50012.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16551.0 shares.