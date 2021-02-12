Here are the top Institutional holders of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) shares

843 institutions hold shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 97.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.67M, and float is at 134.81M with Short Float at 8.39%. Institutions hold 96.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.96 million shares valued at $1.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.47% of the CHRW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.0 million shares valued at $1.5 billion to account for 11.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC which holds 10.56 million shares representing 7.77% and valued at over $991.14 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.40% of the shares totaling 8.7 million with a market value of $888.68 million.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is -3.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.94 and a high of $106.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRW stock was last observed hovering at around $90.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.77% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -64.15% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.28, the stock is -2.46% and -3.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -0.24% off its SMA200. CHRW registered 23.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.70.

The stock witnessed a -7.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.84%, and is 3.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has around 15177 employees, a market worth around $12.06B and $16.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.34 and Fwd P/E is 19.17. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.55% and -15.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $4.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.40% in year-over-year returns.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHORT BRIAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHORT BRIAN bought 55 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $93.58 per share for a total of $5159.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21843.0 shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Short Michael John (President, Global Forwarding) sold a total of 22,037 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $94.01 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19238.0 shares of the CHRW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, SHORT BRIAN (Director) acquired 50 shares at an average price of $103.41 for $5134.0. The insider now directly holds 21,788 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading 53.85% up over the past 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is 30.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.6% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.05.