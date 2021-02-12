Here are the top Institutional holders of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) shares

33 institutions hold shares in Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.65% while institutional investors hold 29.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.80M, and float is at 25.49M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 25.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.0 million shares valued at $2.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.86% of the CTHR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.77 million shares valued at $0.63 million to account for 2.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristides Capital, LLC which holds 0.64 million shares representing 2.19% and valued at over $0.52 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.02% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $0.24 million.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) is 91.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $2.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTHR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $2.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.96% off the consensus price target high of $2.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 12.96% higher than the price target low of $2.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is 31.38% and 58.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -4.47% at the moment leaves the stock 143.57% off its SMA200. CTHR registered 142.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 242.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5918 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0709.

The stock witnessed a 79.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.67%, and is 15.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.20% over the week and 9.97% over the month.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $58.12M and $29.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.50. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 291.67% and -12.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $7.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -309.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.90% year-over-year.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SYKES OLLIN B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SYKES OLLIN B bought 10,002 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $12803.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.18 million shares.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that SYKES OLLIN B (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $1.29 per share for $12900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.17 million shares of the CTHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, SYKES OLLIN B (Director) acquired 3,690 shares at an average price of $1.31 for $4815.0. The insider now directly holds 1,160,000 shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR).

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cree Inc. (CREE) that is trading 159.94% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 34380.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.25.