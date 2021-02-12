Here are the top Institutional holders of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) shares

125 institutions hold shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE), with 3.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.25% while institutional investors hold 79.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.55M, and float is at 25.20M with Short Float at 3.82%. Institutions hold 70.92% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.2 million shares valued at $27.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.19% of the CNCE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 2.15 million shares valued at $21.12 million to account for 7.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 1.88 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $23.73 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 6.06% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $18.25 million.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) is -41.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 32.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.45, the stock is -21.74% and -32.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -28.04% off its SMA200. CNCE registered -31.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.63.

The stock witnessed a -40.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.98%, and is 6.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $233.71M and $7.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.20% and -44.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.80%).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.78.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 635.40% year-over-year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cassella James V, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Cassella James V sold 4,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $10.37 per share for a total of $45151.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76127.0 shares.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Becker Marc A. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $10.24 per share for $29440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53434.0 shares of the CNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, Stuart Nancy (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 10,295 shares at an average price of $11.34 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 157,629 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -4.23% down over the past 12 months. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 16.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.25% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.34.