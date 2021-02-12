Here are the top Institutional holders of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) shares

120 institutions hold shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), with 5.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.24% while institutional investors hold 54.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.40M, and float is at 50.54M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 50.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Reserve GP XI, Inc. with over 17.39 million shares valued at $216.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.65% of the CEQP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 6.42 million shares valued at $121.85 million to account for 8.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 1.83 million shares representing 2.48% and valued at over $34.64 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $17.3 million.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is 14.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $28.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CEQP stock was last observed hovering at around $21.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.54% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -35.69% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.71, the stock is 4.62% and 9.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 41.47% off its SMA200. CEQP registered -21.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.02.

The stock witnessed a 0.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.61%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has around 894 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $2.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.02. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 719.25% and -23.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $683.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.60% in year-over-year returns.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 17 times.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is -27.87% lower over the past 12 months. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is -66.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.77.