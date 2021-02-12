Here are the top Institutional holders of Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares

210 institutions hold shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.38% while institutional investors hold 88.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.56M, and float is at 84.74M with Short Float at 6.43%. Institutions hold 87.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Eagle Asset Management Inc with over 6.47 million shares valued at $53.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.54% of the EVRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.02 million shares valued at $83.09 million to account for 7.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 5.97 million shares representing 6.95% and valued at over $49.29 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 4.33 million with a market value of $35.75 million.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is 2.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $15.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVRI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.67% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.14, the stock is 2.35% and 5.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 60.75% off its SMA200. EVRI registered 6.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.87.

The stock witnessed a 6.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.22%, and is -4.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $409.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 55.02. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 812.26% and -9.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everi Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $115.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.70% in year-over-year returns.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simmons Darren, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Simmons Darren sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $13.91 per share for a total of $52163.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31453.0 shares.

Everi Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Simmons Darren (EVP) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $12.97 per share for $97275.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31453.0 shares of the EVRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Labay Mark F. (EVP, CFO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $14.00 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 17,214 shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI).

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is trading 60.63% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.56% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.07.