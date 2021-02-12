Here are the top Institutional holders of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) shares

259 institutions hold shares in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA), with 3.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.90% while institutional investors hold 67.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.84M, and float is at 8.40M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 46.00% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 0.36 million shares valued at $115.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.12% of the FCNCA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.34 million shares valued at $107.16 million to account for 3.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 0.29 million shares representing 3.29% and valued at over $166.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.12% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $157.91 million.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is 25.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $276.08 and a high of $733.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCNCA stock was last observed hovering at around $724.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -261.55% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -261.55% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $723.09, the stock is 12.95% and 18.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 71967.0 and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 58.40% off its SMA200. FCNCA registered 36.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $608.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $476.70.

The stock witnessed a 14.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.24%, and is 9.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) has around 6821 employees, a market worth around $7.73B and $1.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.12. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.91% and -1.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.40%).

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.40% this year.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRISTOW PETER M, the company’s President. SEC filings show that BRISTOW PETER M bought 1,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $21.60 per share for a total of $27756.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41285.0 shares.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that Bristow Claire H (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $21.60 per share for $27756.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41285.0 shares of the FCNCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Holding Olivia Britton (10% Owner) acquired 78,945 shares at an average price of $18.88 for $1.49 million. The insider now directly holds 198,945 shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA).

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is trading 3.61% up over the past 12 months. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) is -18.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.62.