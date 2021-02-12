Here are the top Institutional holders of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) shares

The shares outstanding are 9.16M, and float is at 4.25M with Short Float at 0.30%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) is 51.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.73 and a high of $8.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JUPW stock was last observed hovering at around $7.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is 27.42% and 41.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 49.18% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.01.

The stock witnessed a 36.28% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.31%, and is 18.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.77% over the week and 13.31% over the month.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $70.53M and $0.75M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 106.43% and -8.66% from its 52-week high.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Analyst Forecasts

.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.