Here are the top Institutional holders of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) shares

4 institutions hold shares in Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.94% while institutional investors hold 6.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.60M, and float is at 2.20M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 2.14% of the Float.

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) is 2.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.85, the stock is 2.68% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 31.43% off its SMA200. OSN registered 71.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7097 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1860.

The stock witnessed a 1.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.23%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $31.96M and $128.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.99. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.33% and -15.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) that is trading 42.86% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -67.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9880.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.29.