Here are the top Institutional holders of Service Properties Trust (SVC) shares

384 institutions hold shares in Service Properties Trust (SVC), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 76.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 164.44M, and float is at 162.61M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 75.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 26.26 million shares valued at $301.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.93% of the SVC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.92 million shares valued at $182.21 million to account for 13.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.74 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $69.47 million, while Redwood Capital Management, LLC holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 6.94 million with a market value of $55.13 million.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is 5.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $22.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.15, the stock is 8.13% and 4.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 36.45% off its SMA200. SVC registered -46.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.44.

The stock witnessed a 7.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.25%, and is 3.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 238.44% and -46.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Service Properties Trust (SVC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Service Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $291.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.80% in year-over-year returns.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Service Properties Trust (SVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRINGTON JOHN L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARRINGTON JOHN L. sold 16,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $12.49 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Service Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that HARRINGTON JOHN L. (Director) sold a total of 26,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $12.75 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16200.0 shares of the SVC stock.