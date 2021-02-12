Here are the top Institutional holders of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) shares

230 institutions hold shares in Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC), with 587.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.28% while institutional investors hold 96.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.93M, and float is at 13.16M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 92.73% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.09 million shares valued at $109.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.20% of the UEIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Eagle Asset Management Inc with 1.96 million shares valued at $74.05 million to account for 14.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. which holds 1.33 million shares representing 9.69% and valued at over $50.29 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.35% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $32.93 million.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is 11.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.50 and a high of $60.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UEIC stock was last observed hovering at around $58.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.51% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.38% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.57, the stock is 3.31% and 6.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80067.0 and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 27.24% off its SMA200. UEIC registered 27.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.38.

The stock witnessed a 3.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.38%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) has around 4347 employees, a market worth around $810.02M and $633.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.07 and Fwd P/E is 14.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.58% and -3.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $153.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZINSER EDWARD K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZINSER EDWARD K sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $52.11 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22500.0 shares.

Universal Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that FIREHAMMER RICHARD A JR (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 430 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $49.59 per share for $21324.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UEIC stock.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 19.43% up over the past 12 months. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is 158.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.52% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.