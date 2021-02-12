Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS)

250 institutions hold shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS), with 21.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.67% while institutional investors hold 140.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.32M, and float is at 24.30M with Short Float at 24.77%. Institutions hold 93.02% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 3.46 million shares valued at $86.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the FLWS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.92 million shares valued at $75.9 million to account for 7.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.28 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $56.9 million, while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $41.29 million.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) is 22.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.15 and a high of $39.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLWS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.31% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.77% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.73, the stock is -0.27% and 13.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 25.49% off its SMA200. FLWS registered 93.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.60.

The stock witnessed a 8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.43%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.43 and Fwd P/E is 18.34. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.57% and -19.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $412.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 48.10% in year-over-year returns.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 76 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POPAT DINESH, the company’s President, BloomNet, Inc.. SEC filings show that POPAT DINESH sold 507 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $30.98 per share for a total of $15707.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15023.0 shares.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that HARTNETT THOMAS G (Group President-Floral&Gifts) sold a total of 20,759 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $30.26 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the FLWS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, HARTNETT THOMAS G (Group President-Floral&Gifts) disposed off 28,290 shares at an average price of $30.26 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 184,528 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS).

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is trading 19.52% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.77% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.32.