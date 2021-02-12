Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)

369 institutions hold shares in Adient plc (ADNT), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 93.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.80M, and float is at 93.19M with Short Float at 3.21%. Institutions hold 92.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.19 million shares valued at $354.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.82% of the ADNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lyrical Asset Management LP with 5.47 million shares valued at $190.21 million to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.39 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $187.3 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 4.11 million with a market value of $71.18 million.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is 6.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.90 and a high of $38.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADNT stock was last observed hovering at around $36.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.63% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -15.38% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.92, the stock is 5.52% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 59.12% off its SMA200. ADNT registered 29.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.93.

The stock witnessed a -0.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.14%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Adient plc (ADNT) has around 77000 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $12.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.35. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 525.75% and -3.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Adient plc (ADNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adient plc (ADNT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adient plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $3.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Adient plc (ADNT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Adient plc (ADNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dorlack Jerome J., the company’s VP, Americas. SEC filings show that Dorlack Jerome J. bought 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $13.11 per share for a total of $35397.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93973.0 shares.

Adient plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Smith Gregory Scott (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 365 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $13.77 per share for $5028.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7599.0 shares of the ADNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Stafeil Jeffrey (EVP and CFO) acquired 5,858 shares at an average price of $17.07 for $99996.0. The insider now directly holds 130,371 shares of Adient plc (ADNT).

Adient plc (ADNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is trading 85.60% up over the past 12 months. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is 26.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.38% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.