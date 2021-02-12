Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in AECOM (NYSE: ACM)

444 institutions hold shares in AECOM (ACM), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 95.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.02M, and float is at 143.02M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 94.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 22.15 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the ACM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.93 million shares valued at $582.75 million to account for 9.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.31 million shares representing 8.33% and valued at over $612.94 million, while FMR, LLC holds 8.05% of the shares totaling 11.89 million with a market value of $592.07 million.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is 9.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.76 and a high of $55.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACM stock was last observed hovering at around $52.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.86% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.84% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.61, the stock is 2.43% and 6.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 3.15% at the moment leaves the stock 26.57% off its SMA200. ACM registered 14.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.76.

The stock witnessed a 1.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.99%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

AECOM (ACM) has around 54000 employees, a market worth around $8.01B and $13.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.47 and Fwd P/E is 17.67. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.97% and -2.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

AECOM (ACM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AECOM (ACM) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AECOM is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $3.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.20% in year-over-year returns.

AECOM (ACM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at AECOM (ACM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chiao Chuan-Sheng, the company’s President, Asia Pacific. SEC filings show that Chiao Chuan-Sheng sold 21,594 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $38.57 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38214.0 shares.

AECOM disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Rudd Troy (EVP, CFO) bought a total of 8,343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $30.05 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75793.0 shares of the ACM stock.

AECOM (ACM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is trading 15.36% up over the past 12 months. KBR Inc. (KBR) is 5.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.48% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.