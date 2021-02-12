Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO)

779 institutions hold shares in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 90.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.03M, and float is at 126.39M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 89.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.71 million shares valued at $1.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.48% of the ATO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.26 million shares valued at $1.27 billion to account for 10.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.35 million shares representing 6.52% and valued at over $798.45 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.84% of the shares totaling 7.49 million with a market value of $715.94 million.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is -4.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.92 and a high of $121.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATO stock was last observed hovering at around $91.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $106.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.14% off the consensus price target high of $114.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.11% higher than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.04, the stock is 1.87% and -1.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -6.58% off its SMA200. ATO registered -22.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.68.

The stock witnessed a 3.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.14%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has around 4694 employees, a market worth around $11.63B and $2.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.75 and Fwd P/E is 16.86. Distance from 52-week low is 16.84% and -24.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atmos Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.03 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.60% in year-over-year returns.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by YOHO FRANK H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that YOHO FRANK H bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $87.80 per share for a total of $43898.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Sampson Richard A (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $97.41 per share for $48705.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7076.0 shares of the ATO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, YOHO FRANK H (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $99.48 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 2.57% up over the past 12 months. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is -42.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -114.4% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.