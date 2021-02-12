Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Capital Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK)

84 institutions hold shares in Capital Bancorp Inc. (CBNK), with 5.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.62% while institutional investors hold 44.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.80M, and float is at 7.96M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 25.78% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.41 million shares valued at $5.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.98% of the CBNK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 0.37 million shares valued at $3.53 million to account for 2.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.35 million shares representing 2.55% and valued at over $3.29 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 2.40% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $4.57 million.

Capital Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK) is 7.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.98 and a high of $15.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBNK stock was last observed hovering at around $14.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $16.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.19% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.01, the stock is 3.69% and 9.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 84820.0 and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 31.40% off its SMA200. CBNK registered 4.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.62.

The stock witnessed a 3.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.40%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Capital Bancorp Inc. (CBNK) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $203.69M and $97.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.02 and Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.04% and -3.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.60%).

Capital Bancorp Inc. (CBNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital Bancorp Inc. (CBNK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $40.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 68.70% in year-over-year returns.

Capital Bancorp Inc. (CBNK) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Capital Bancorp Inc. (CBNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ASHMAN STEPHEN N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ASHMAN STEPHEN N sold 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $15.07 per share for a total of $36168.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Capital Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Burke Michael Joseph (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $12.48 per share for $49923.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79452.0 shares of the CBNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, ASHMAN STEPHEN N (Director) disposed off 9,500 shares at an average price of $12.56 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 239,850 shares of Capital Bancorp Inc. (CBNK).