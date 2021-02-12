Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC)

12 institutions hold shares in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC), with 136.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.81% while institutional investors hold 23.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.86M, and float is at 3.32M with Short Float at 24.55%. Institutions hold 22.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.58% of the CYCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with 45756.0 shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 0.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wedbush Securities Inc which holds 29012.0 shares representing 0.60% and valued at over $0.11 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 2994.0 with a market value of $10928.0.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) is 24.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $19.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYCC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.63% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 46.17% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.69, the stock is 22.24% and 42.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 101.34% off its SMA200. CYCC registered -34.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.74.

The stock witnessed a 9.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 186.69%, and is 26.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.16% over the week and 11.89% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 210.58% and -49.66% from its 52-week high.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.16% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 9.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.