Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC)

38 institutions hold shares in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC), with 4.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.12% while institutional investors hold 24.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.68M, and float is at 6.95M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 14.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.91 million shares valued at $4.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.00% of the NHTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.82 million to account for 1.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.12 million shares representing 1.04% and valued at over $0.67 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 82726.0 with a market value of $0.47 million.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is 43.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $8.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NHTC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $7.14, the stock is 21.55% and 30.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 74668.0 and changing -4.67% at the moment leaves the stock 25.68% off its SMA200. NHTC registered 59.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.64.

The stock witnessed a 34.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.35%, and is 16.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $75.76M and $63.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.33% and -13.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natural Health Trends Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.30% this year.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 49.82% up over the past 12 months. Gaia Inc. (GAIA) is 6.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 33380.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.