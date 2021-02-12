Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI)

59 institutions hold shares in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI), with 6.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.94% while institutional investors hold 14.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.54M, and float is at 14.63M with Short Float at 6.75%. Institutions hold 11.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 1.74 million shares valued at $18.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.51% of the PSTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nia Impact Advisors, LLC with 0.29 million shares valued at $2.04 million to account for 1.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.56% and valued at over $1.57 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 0.42% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.8 million.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) is 12.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $13.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSTI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -13.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.97, the stock is 7.70% and 4.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -10.31% off its SMA200. PSTI registered 110.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.03.

The stock witnessed a -4.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.97%, and is 23.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $194.63M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 182.62% and -40.03% from its 52-week high.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.40% this year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $9.70 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.08 million shares.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED (10% Owner) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $9.51 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.06 million shares of the PSTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, CLOVER WOLF CAPITAL – LIMITED (10% Owner) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.20 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 4,007,589 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI).