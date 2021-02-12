Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG)

12 institutions hold shares in U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG), with 802.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 27.51% while institutional investors hold 22.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.24M, and float is at 2.04M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 16.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 66504.0 shares valued at $0.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.28% of the USEG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17031.0 shares valued at $62674.0 to account for 0.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) which holds 2622.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $13110.0, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 994.0 with a market value of $3657.0.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is 72.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.44 and a high of $18.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USEG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.77% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.77% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.33, the stock is 24.26% and 44.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -10.85% at the moment leaves the stock 26.90% off its SMA200. USEG registered 50.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.75.

The stock witnessed a 42.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.00%, and is 24.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.20% over the week and 17.76% over the month.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $17.34M and $3.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 159.37% and -65.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times.