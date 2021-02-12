Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ)

107 institutions hold shares in Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ), with 9.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.23% while institutional investors hold 84.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.37M, and float is at 5.76M with Short Float at 52.25%. Institutions hold 71.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.1 million shares valued at $109.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.27% of the UTZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BAMCO Inc. with 5.35 million shares valued at $95.77 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 4.89 million shares representing 8.24% and valued at over $107.91 million, while Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 6.74% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $71.6 million.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) is 14.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $26.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $25.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.69% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -26.6% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.32, the stock is 7.90% and 15.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 51.49% off its SMA200. UTZ registered 136.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.88.

The stock witnessed a 15.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.27%, and is 8.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 346.85 and Fwd P/E is 42.13. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.43% and -3.54% from its 52-week high.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Utz Brands Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $243M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 317.30% this year.