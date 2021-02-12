Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR)

112 institutions hold shares in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR), with 1.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.44% while institutional investors hold 78.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.74M, and float is at 15.91M with Short Float at 7.48%. Institutions hold 76.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC with over 1.78 million shares valued at $30.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.93% of the VCTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Impax Asset Management Group Plc with 1.06 million shares valued at $17.96 million to account for 6.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Granahan Investment Management Inc. which holds 1.02 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $17.2 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 6.05% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $16.67 million.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) is 2.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.18 and a high of $26.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCTR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.19% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -21.62% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.54, the stock is 8.47% and 9.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 34.20% off its SMA200. VCTR registered 10.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.86.

The stock witnessed a 5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.99%, and is 5.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) has around 358 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $793.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.65 and Fwd P/E is 5.91. Profit margin for the company is 24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.88% and -1.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $203.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HAWKES JAMES B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HAWKES JAMES B bought 4,404 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $15.76 per share for a total of $69407.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that HAWKES JAMES B (Director) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $15.76 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the VCTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, HAWKES JAMES B (Director) acquired 31,000 shares at an average price of $14.01 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 71,000 shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR).